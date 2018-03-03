Video shows driver get shot during carjacking in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - When the driver of a silver four-door Nissan Altima stopped on the side of the road Friday in North Miami, he was shot, pushed out of his car and left to run for his life.

North Miami Police Department detectives released surveillance video showing the three who were involved in the carjacking in the area of Northeast 130th Street and Northeast 14th Avenue.

According to Commander Rafael J. Estrugo fire rescue airlifted the victim to a trauma hospital. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

