Of course 'Florida Man' drove his Ferrari off dock into the ocean

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Really, Florida Man? A Ferrari???

Police say a man (in Florida, of course) purposely drove his Ferrari at top speed off a dock and into the Palm Beach Inlet last month.

Although a reason has yet to be divulged, James Mucciaccio, Jr., 48, drove the luxury sports car off the dock around 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.

WPTV reports the Ferrari floated nearly 50 feet before it sank to the bottom of the Inlet. Divers were able to use airbags to bring the car to the surface and float it to shore.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue says alcohol and drugs were not involved in the incident, and Mucciaccio was not injured in the accident.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.