Officials searching for missing Florida children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement officials are looking for help in locating three Florida children who have been missing for a week.

Robert Dean, 12, Zayden Slater, 7 and 5-year-old Lilith Kelley were last seen on April 4 with their mother, Amanda Manypenny.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Maypenny had failed to bring the children to meetings with DCF investigators.

Deputies say the children have been "living around drugs, put in hazardous conditions and are homeless."

Anyone with information on the children are urged to call 911.

