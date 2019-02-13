Oh, Florida! Woman caught on video shaving while riding scooter

FLORIDA, JUST FLORIDA - You just never know what you may see on the highways and byways of Florida, but you can be assured that whatever you find will be interesting.

A woman in Florida was recently spotted shaving her legs while riding on the back of a scooter or motorcycle.

Scooter. Motorcycle. Who cares... she was shaving her legs on the back, like it was just normal practice.

You can see one angle of the video by clicking HERE, and see another angle below.

We guess it could be worse, but c'mon, people! Is nothing sacred anymore?

