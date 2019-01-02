Oh my! Rejected Florida vanity license plates are downright vulgar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you think some Florida drivers are rude on the road, you should see what a bunch of them want to put on their license plates.

State officials have had their hands full regulating personalized plate requests that are nothing short of vulgar.

According to Gainesville.com, the state rejected 275 vanity plate submissions between January 2013 and June of last year due to the requests being offensive in nature.

CLICK HERE to see ALL rejected license plate submissions

Some of the disallowed requests... that we can share on a family website (we think)... include H0T DAM, KUTYA, MURDR, PEN1S, and XXX SEXY.

But again, those were among those that we could show.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles specifically warns against using objectionable and obscene material from being used in vanity plate requests.

