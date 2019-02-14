1 killed, 1 injured in Opa-locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - One person was killed and one person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Opa-locka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 601 Jann Ave.

Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"It was like six to eight shots -- that's what you could hear," Michelle Dillon, who lives nearby, said. "Then we came down here because all our neighbors came down here, and right by the gray car, there's a body down there."

The Miami-Dade Police Department has since taken over the investigation.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

No other details were immediately released.



