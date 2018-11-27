1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Opa-Locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man was killed and a young person was wounded after a shooting Monday in Opa-locka, authorities said.

James Dobson, the chief of the Opa-locka Police Department, said the victims were riding in a car in the 2500 block of Superior Street around 7 p.m. when they were shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the second victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. That person's condition was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

