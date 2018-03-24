1 hurt in early-morning shooting in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - One person was seriously hurt after in an early-morning shooting in Opa-Locka, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday near a strip of businesses in the 3800 block of Northwest 135th Street.

The person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The person's condition was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

