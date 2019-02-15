1 killed, 1 injured in Opa-locka shooting, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - One person was killed and another wounded Thursday in a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka, police said.

"It was like six to eight shots," said Michelle Dillon, who lives nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were called to a home near the corner of Bagdad Avenue and Douglas Road. A helicopter rushed the wounded victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The other victim was covered by a yellow tarp at the scene.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Miami-Dade Police Department homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

