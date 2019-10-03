1 killed, 2 injured in Opa-locka drive-by shooting

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - One man was killed and two other men were injured Thursday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police confirmed one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim is in serious condition, and the third victim is in stable condition.

Detectives did not immediately have a description of the shooter/shooters or of the vehicle used in the drive-by.

No other details were immediately released.





