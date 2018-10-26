11th suspicious package found at Opa-locka mail facility, FBI says

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - An 11th package, similar in appearance to the other packages delivered to Democratic politicians and outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, has been recovered at a mail facility in Opa-locka, this one addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, the FBI said Friday.

Multiple sources told ABC News that the package was recovered at or near the Opa-locka facility through which several other similar packages were sent.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, got emotional as she briefly talked about her name appearing in the return address on suspicious packages sent to prominent critics of Trump.

One of the packages was delivered to her Sunrise office Wednesday when it was returned by the U.S. Postal Service. Her name was misspelled on the label. It was addressed to Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General under President Barack Obama.

Her voice breaking, she said her staff handled the threat with bravery.

Wasserman Schultz was speaking at a Fort Lauderdale-area synagogue Thursday during a campaign event. She is a former chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee.

Other packages were intended for former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Robert De Niro, philanthropist George Soros, former Vice President Joe Biden and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California.

The FBI is conducting a nationwide manhunt for whoever is sending the pipe bomb packages. Officials are trying to determine if the sender or senders was trying to sow fear or actually cause physical destruction.

