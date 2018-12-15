Customer, business owner shot after dispute in Opa-locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Two men were shot Friday afternoon at an auto finance business in Opa-locka, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Opa-locka Police Department said a customer at AG Auto Finance in the 13300 block of Northwest 47th Avenue got into a dispute with the owner around 5 p.m. As the argument escalated, the customer pulled out a gun and shot the business owner, police said.

The business owner fought back and wrestled the gun from the customer and shot the customer at least three times, police said.

Paramedics transported the customer to Palmetto General Hospital. Paramedics airlifted the business owner to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Both men were listed in stable condition.

