2 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of woman in Opa-locka

Zackrus B. Beckham, 19, (left) and Tamarray K. McDaniels, 15, face charges in the shooting of a woman and her 13-year-old daughter in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Opa-locka that also injured her 13-year-old daughter.

Zackrus B. Beckham, 19, and Tamarray K. McDaniels, 15, face charges of first-degree murder.

Beckham also faces a second-degree attempted felony murder charge, while McDaniels faces a first-degree attempted felony murder charge.

According to an arrest report, Quantia Kiara Curry, 33, who relatives said was 3 months pregnant, was fatally shot while sitting in her car in the 2500 block of Superior Street on the night of Nov. 26.

Police said her daughter was shot in the arm. She was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and later released.

Authorities said witnesses identified McDaniels and Beckham as the people who walked up to the victims' car and opened fire.

Detectives said McDaniels denied having any involvement in the shooting and provided a self-serving statement that could be refuted with evidence.

Police said Beckham admitted to being in possession of the gun used in the shooting and said he drove himself and McDaniels to the scene of the crime, but he denied firing the gun himself.

Detectives said he also provided a motive and details surrounding the murder, although those details have not been publicly released.

Beckham is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, while McDaniels is being held at the Miami-Dade County Juvenile Detention Center.



