3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in Opa-locka, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Opa-locka Police Department said an older-model Nissan Altima drove by a home in the 14200 block of Northwest 23rd Court around 7 p.m. and someone inside the car opened fire, striking the victims.

Paramedics transported two of the victims to Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach. Another victim was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Police said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

