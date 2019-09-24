About 20 vehicle titles stolen from inside Hummer in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Opa-locka police are investigating after approximately 20 vehicle titles were stolen from inside a parked 2005 Hummer, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The incident occurred the afternoon of Sept. 11 outside Miami World Auto Sales at 4176 NW 132nd St.

According to an incident report, Fernando Rodriguez, 48, who works for Y&Z Auto Sales in northwest Miami-Dade, told officers that he parked his vehicle at Miami World Auto Sales around 3:30 p.m. and left the doors unlocked.

He said he returned to his vehicle at 4:10 p.m. and discovered that someone had entered the Hummer and stolen an envelope on the passenger seat containing the titles for the vehicles, as well as his dealer license plate.

Surveillance video shows a white car pull up next to the Hummer. The driver parks the car and the front passenger gets out and peers through the window of the Hummer.

He then opens the driver's side door and reaches over to grab something, which authorities believe was the envelope containing the titles.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

