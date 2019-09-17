Driver airlifted to hospital after crashing car into concrete fence

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - One person was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a concrete fence that separates two homes in Opa-locka, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. at 10426 NW 32nd Ave.

Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa was at the scene a short time later and said it appeared the blue Chevrolet sedan first crashed into a fire hydrant before taking out the concrete fence. It also appeared to have struck a parked SUV.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the injured driver was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.