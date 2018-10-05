Driver shot and killed in traffic dispute in Opa-Locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A driver was shot and killed during a traffic dispute early Friday along Northwest 135th Street in Opa-Locka, authorities said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police, said the 24-year-old victim, who was driving a white Ford pickup truck, and the driver of a black Kia sedan got into an altercation near Northwest 42nd Avenue around 7 a.m. Traffic had slowed to a crawl, allowing the men to get out of their vehicles, Zabaleta said.

The man in the black sedan then pulled out a gun and shot the driver of the truck, Zabaleta said.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene and called 911. Police are currently interviewing the driver of the Kia and witnesses, Zabaleta said. No charges have been filed.

Witnesses said there were two passengers in the truck.

Police have shut down a portion of Northwest 135th Street as they investigate, causing traffic delays.

