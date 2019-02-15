Family believes drive-by shooting that killed man was case of mistaken identity

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A South Florida family believes a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and his friend injured Thursday afternoon was a case of mistaken identity, they told Local 10 News on Friday.

Relatives identified the victim killed on Jann Avenue, near the Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, as 38-year-old Oscar Herrera.

Herrera's uncle said his nephew was working on a vehicle in front of his house with a friend when someone came by, shot them both and drove away.

"It was like six to eight shots," said Michelle Dillon, who lives nearby.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene and his friend, identified by police as Esteban Garcia, 37, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Herrera's neighbor Buster McFadden remembers Herrera as a friendly person.

"He was a nice guy. He works on his car over there, talks to everybody and comes out and waves. He was a nice guy," McFadden said.

Herrera's youngest brother arrived at the scene Thursday distraught. Relatives said Herrera was a good person who was married and had a young son.

He also had two younger brothers and worked as a construction worker.

A police helicopter searched the area, but so far authorities have not found Herrera’s killer.

Police said the killer was riding in a light-colored vehicle.

"I hope he gets caught. Yeah, I don't care who it is. I hope he gets caught and put him away, charge him whatever it may be, because a life is gone," McFadden said. "A life is gone and another life might be gone, too. You never can tell."

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



