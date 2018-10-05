Father of man killed in hit-and-run crash pleas for help finding driver of Ford F-150

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Louis Boykins, 65, lost his only son in a Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in Opa-locka. He described him as a "loving, caring kind of person" who was "always helping people."

His son, Montaj Torrieno Boykins, a father of two, was on his way home from a Saturday night Isley Brothers concert when the Nissan Maxima he was traveling in broke down near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Florida State Road 9.

Montaj Boykins, 45, was standing next to the disabled Maxima when a driver hit him and the car; the driver just took off. He died Thursday afternoon after Louis Boykins removed him from life support at Aventura Medical Center.

Montaj Torrieno Boykins died on Thursday night after he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

"I just want to try to find the person who did this," the distraught father said. "Please turn yourself in, allow us to have some closure."

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, traffic homicide investigators believe the driver who struck Montaj Boykins was in a red or burgundy 1998-2001 Ford F-150, which should have damage on the left side.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the driver who was involved in the hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471--8477.

