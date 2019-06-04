Large fire erupts at junkyard in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A large fire was reported Tuesday morning at a junkyard in Opa-locka, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at 12705 Cairo Lane, which is owned by International Scrap LLC.

An employee told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that the fire started in an area where torches are used to cut metal for scrap.

He said one person was working in the area when the fire started, but didn't know a fire had sparked until he was evacuated from the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews had difficulty accessing the site due to the fact that it is on an uneven gravel road, which dead-ends. The entire property was eventually evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters said pouring rain in the area will likely help with any hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



