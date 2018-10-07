Man accused of killing driver in traffic dispute faces murder charge

Police said Jahsie Mahoney, 22, shot and killed a man during a dispute over traffic.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man accused of fatally shooting a driver in a dispute over traffic Friday has been arrested and is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Jahsie Mahoney, 22, appeared in court Saturday, where a judge ordered him held without bond.

Miami-Dade County police said the 24-year-old victim and Mahoney got into an altercation around 7 a.m. Friday along Northwest 135th Street in Opa-Locka. Traffic had slowed to a crawl, allowing the men to get out of their vehicles, police said.

Mahoney then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said. Paramedics airlifted the victim, who was not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he later died of his injuries. Mahoney stayed on the scene and called 911.

He was arrested late Friday.

The victim's brother told reporters Friday that he and his brother were driving to work when Mahoney cut them off as they made a turn.

"We tried to make this left-hand turn, dude cut us off, got out of the car, shot my brother in the face. That's what happened. I'm done,” the brother said before walking off.

Mahoney is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

