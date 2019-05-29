Man dies after being shot during robbery in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man has died following an armed robbery and shooting Monday afternoon in Opa-locka, his family confirmed to Local 10 News.

The shooting and robbery was reported around 1:30 p.m. outside the victim's mother's home on Bahman Ave.

Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said the victim was shot in the side of his body.

The victim was identified by relatives as 29-year-old Omar Alvarez Jr.

"They shot him four times to take the fake gold chain and to take the phone," Omar Alvarez Sr. said.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where he died.

Alvarez's father said his son was a truck driver and father of two young girls, but was worth only a few dollars to the crooks.

"The phone they can sell in the street (for) 50, 40 bucks. They killed my son for 50, 40 bucks," he said.

Surveillance video shows someone in a hoodie walking up to Alvarez and speaking with him before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

The shooter fled in a white Mazda sedan, according to Miami-Dade police.

Alvarez's family is now pleading for someone to come forward with information.

"I'm offering $5,000 to anyone who knows what happened to my son," Alvarez Sr. said.

Anyone with further information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.