A view from Sky 10 shows a yellow tarp covering the front driver's seat of a car where a man was found shot to death in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man was found shot to death in a car Friday in Opa-locka, police said.

The discovery was made shortly before noon on Alexandria Drive.

Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson told Local 10 News a man was shot to death in the car.

A view from Sky 10 showed a yellow tarp covering the front driver's side of the car.

Miami-Dade police are conducting the homicide investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.