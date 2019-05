OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man was shot Monday afternoon during an apparent armed robbery in Opa-locka, authorities said.

Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the unit block of Bahman Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where he was listed in stable condition.

Dobson said police did not immediately have a description of the gunman.



