OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man was shot in the arm Thursday morning at an Opa-locka apartment complex.

Opa-locka police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex at Alexandria Drive and Northwest 131st Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to an area hospital, but he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

