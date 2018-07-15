Man sleeping inside business shot in Opa-Locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man sleeping inside a business was shot late Saturday in Opa-Locka, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the man was shot in the stomach around 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ali Baba Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital. Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Dobson said police are investigating, but the motive for the shooting was unclear.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.