Multiple people sought after 3 shot in Opa-locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - At least three people were shot Saturday night in Opa-locka, and police are looking for multiple people.

Opa-locka police said they are looking for three men, and at least one of those, they believe, is armed with a high-powered rifle.

Police said someone shot three people at the Glorietta Apartments near 135th Street and 30th Avenue.

In cellphone video shared with Local 10 News, they say the video shows one of the injured men being taken out on a stretcher by rescue crews and officers.

The Opa-locka police chief said his officers were quick to arrive at the scene. One officer witnessed one shooting or the immediate aftermath, and reported seeing the man with an assault rifle take off running.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed they took two patients by air to Ryder Trauma Center, and the third went by ground to another hospital.

Miami-Dade police were also at the scene, helping in the search for the suspected gunman. A chopper was in the air Saturday night with a search light.

Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said they are urgently searching for the men, adding that they are going door-to-door and using K-9s to try to track down the assault weapon.

"We know that we have an AK-47. Well, we have rounds from an AK-47. We don't have a weapon. So we are actually going door-to-door now in the community. They did not leave the area, so whomever did this crime and this act is somewhere still in the community," Dobson said. "Because the officers were here quick, and they couldn't have got out of the area that fast."

Dobson's priority Saturday night is finding the gun. Again, they do believe the men are still in the area, and neighbors should be cautious.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.