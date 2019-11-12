Opa-locka officers respond to tip, burst through wrong door

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Miami-Dade police officers received an anonymous tip and raided the wrong home, officials said.

Just after 1 p.m. last Thursday, Opa-locka police officers received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that a man with a chrome handgun was walking around threatening people and asking them for money in an apartment complex at 13875 NW 22nd Ave., Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said.

The caller gave a description of the man’s clothing but did not give an apartment number.

According to Dobson, responding officers began to search the area and eventually a group of officers entered an apartment.

Video provided by resident Jeff Bryon and Stephanie Crespo shows detectives with guns drawn. According to Bryon, officers burst through the door with their guns drawn while their 8-month-old boy is in the home.

The officers didn’t announce themselves or produce a warrant, Bryon added.

The residents began filming the ordeal with a cellphone until an Opa-locka detective knocked the phone away.

"The Opa-locka Police Department cannot comment on the exact facts of an active investigation," Dobson said. "It takes any and all allegations of misconduct very seriously. Any allegation of police misconduct will be investigated immediately."

It’s unclear if responding detectives found the alleged gunman that prompted the tip in the first place.

