Police investigating double shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Two people were rushed to a hospital following a shooting in Opa-locka.

The shooting happened near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 138th Street.

Local 10 spoke to a witness who was inside his home when he says the shots rang out.

"From what I heard, they basically jumped out of a car when they seen (sic) them and ran up behind them and shot them," Errol Wilson said. "One guy seemed like he was kinda slipping away and the other guy seemed like he was holding on pretty good."

Police have yet to release any information about where the two men were shot or if there are any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).



