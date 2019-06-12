Police officers fired upon after traffic stop in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Miami-Dade and Opa-Locka police officers conducting a traffic stop Tuesday were fired upon as two carjackers bailed out of their vehicle and fled on foot, authorities said.

Police said two men carjacked a woman's white Toyota Corolla in Opa-locka and were stopped near Northwest 152nd Street and Northwest 18th Avenue about 9 p.m.

No one was wounded by the gunfire, police said.

Officers were searching the surrounding area for the men.

The massive manhunt included a helicopter unit, K-9 units and SWAT team members.

"They are definitely considered armed and dangerous," Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.