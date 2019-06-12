Search continues for 2 armed carjackers who fired at officers in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - The search continues Wednesday for two armed carjackers who police said fired at officers in Opa-locka Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the men carjacked a woman's white Toyota Corolla in Opa-locka before being pulled over by officers near Northwest 152nd Street and Northwest 18th Avenue around 9 p.m.

"Two black males (in) dark clothing (and) hoods jumped out of the same vehicle (and) fired a couple shots toward the detectives," Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said.

Dobson said the culprits ran away, leading to a massive manhunt for the duo into the night involving helicopters, K9 units and a special response team.

Local 10 cameras captured police cruisers patrolling the area Wednesday for the two men.

"Trying to locate these subjects and get them off the street and keep everyone safe within this community," Dobson said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

