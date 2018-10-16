Suspect arrested in shooting that wounded FIU football players

Lorenzo Shine is accused of driving his girlfriend's car that was used in the drive-by shooting that wounded two Florida International University football players.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Police have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured two Florida International University football players.

Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said Tuesday that Lorenzo Shine admitted to driving his girlfriend's car at the time of the Sept. 6 shooting that wounded FIU offensive lineman Mershawn Miller and running back Anthony Jones.

Miami-Dade County jail records show that Shine was arrested Sept. 29. He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Dobson said Miller and Jones were standing outside a home on Northwest 140th Street when they were struck by bullets.

Miller was shot in the arm, while Jones was shot in the face and back. They were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Dobson said police continue to investigate the shooting.

Jones ran for two touchdowns in FIU's 38-28 season-opening loss to Indiana, five days before the shooting. Miller also played in the game.

Shine was being held without bond at the Pre-Trial Detention Center.

