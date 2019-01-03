Teen charged as adult in connection with fatal shooting of woman in Opa-locka

MIAMI - A 15-year-old boy was charged as an adult Thursday with the murder of a woman in Opa-locka.

Tamarry K. McDaniels is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted felony murder, while another suspect, Zackrus B. Beckham, 19, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree attempted felony murder.

According to an arrest report, Quantia Kiara Curry, 33, who relatives said was 3 months pregnant, was fatally shot while sitting in her car in the 2500 block of Superior Street on the night of Nov. 26.

Police said her 13-year-old daughter was shot in the arm. She was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and later released.

Authorities said witnesses identified McDaniels and Beckham as the people who walked up to the victims' car and opened fire.

Detectives said McDaniels denied having any involvement in the shooting and provided a self-serving statement that could be refuted with evidence.

Police said Beckham admitted to being in possession of the gun used in the shooting and said he drove himself and McDaniels to the scene of the crime, but he denied firing the gun himself.

Detectives said he also provided a motive and details surrounding the murder, although those details have not been publicly released.

