Teen kills father of 2 to steal fake gold chain in Opa-locka, police say

Antione Lynch, left, and Jaquavius Matthews, right, were arrested Thursday and face murder charges in a recent shooting in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Omar Alvarez was wearing a fake gold chain when he died Monday, but it's likely that Antione Lynch didn't know it.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives believe Lynch, 16, mistook it for gold when he decided to shoot the 29-year-old father of two four times in the torso during a Monday afternoon robbery at 90 Bahman Ave. in Opa-locka.

Detective Lee Cowart said police arrested Lynch and his 18-year-old getaway driver, Jaquavius Matthews, on Thursday. They face first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Alvarez, who worked as a truck driver, was standing outside his mother's home when Lynch shot him and took his fake gold chain and cellphone.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lynch and Matthews provided a statement detailing their involvement in the crime.

"Additionally, the defendant identified the location where the murder weapon was discarded and was later recovered," the affidavit said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

