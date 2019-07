OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A Tri-Rail train struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Opa-locka, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported in the 1700 block of Ali Baba Avenue.

Opa-locka police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their condition has not yet been released.

No other details were immediately released.



