Man suffering stab wound drives to Opa-locka home for help

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A stabbing victim was taken to a hospital Thursday after driving to an Opa-locka home for help, police said.

The man drove up to the home in the 500 block of Jann Avenue with a stab wound to his chest.

Someone at the home called 911.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. He was listed in stable condition but is expected to survive.

Police said a possible suspect has been identified, but nobody has been taken into custody.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.