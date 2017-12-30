'Real Housewives' star Luann De Lesseps to go to rehab after arrest

PALM BEACH, Fla. - "Real Housewives" star Luann De Lesseps has said she will seek treatment for alcohol abuse after she was arrested in Palm Beach last week.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center," De Lesseps said on Twitter Friday. "I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

De Lesseps, known as "The Countess" on the New York edition of the Bravo reality TV show, faces charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and threatening a public servant.

According to a Palm Beach police report, De Lesseps was trespassing in another guest's room at the Colony Hotel and refused to leave, locking herself in the bathroom.

Police said De Lesseps was slurring her speech and "appeared to be highly intoxicated." Police said she shoved an officer and slipped out of her handcuffs while in the back of his patrol car.

"I'm going to f---ing kill you," De Lesseps told the officer, according to the report.

De Lesseps, 52, was married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, granting her the courtesy title of "countess."

She forfeited the title when she married SmartSource CEO Thomas D'Agostino on Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach. They announced their divorce in August.

D'Agostino owns a home in Palm Beach County.

On Sunday, De Lesseps apologized on Twitter for her behavior.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018," she said.

De Lesseps has appeared on the "Real Housewives of New York City," which chronicles the travails of some of the city's wealthy socialites, since its premiere in 2008. She is a former model and released a pop single called "Money Can't Buy You Class" in 2010.

