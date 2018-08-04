Armed man killed after charging at Delray Beach officers, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach police officers shot and killed a man who charged at them while brandishing a gun Saturday, authorities said.

Mary Olsen, interim chief of the Delray Beach Police Department, said officers were called to a home around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Drive after the man threatened his mother with a gun. Olsen said when officers arrived, the man was in "an agitated state," and his parents had fled the home.

The man began yelling at the officers because he didn't believe that the officers were actually police officers, Olsen said.

"They spent quite sometime speaking to this individual when he came running out of the residence brandishing a firearm and was shot by at least one of our officers," Olsen said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officers recovered the man's gun at the scene, Olsen said.

Officers were familiar with the man, who was not identified. They had responded to several emergency calls from the home in the past, Olsen said.

No officers were hurt in the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

