12-year-old boy caught in crossfire during shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was wounded after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting Saturday in Boynton Beach, officials said.

Stephanie Slater, a spokeswoman for the Boynton Beach Police Department, said three men got out of a gold or tan-colored SUV around 2:45 p.m. and began shooting at another group of men near the Cherry Hill Mini Market in the 1000 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

A bullet struck the boy who was standing down the street from the market. The boy, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital. He is expected to recover, Slater said.

The gunmen fled the scene before police arrived. Police did not release any information about the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boynton Beach Police, anonymously, at 561-742-6802 or Palm Beach County Crime Stopper at 800-458-8477.

