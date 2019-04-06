2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a SWAT standoff Friday night in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting Friday night and found one person dead in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of Summit Lake Drive.

"Deputies cautiously removed the victim from the front yard and brought him to awaiting fire-rescue personnel nearby," sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement. "The male was pronounced dead by fire-rescue personnel."

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the victim suffered several gunshot wounds.

After a standoff involving the SWAT team, deputies found the suspected shooter dead inside the home.

Authorities evacuated the surrounding area near Trump International Golf Club's western boundary. WPTV reported Summit Boulevard was closed between Military Trail and Kirk Road.

