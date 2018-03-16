2 killed after car crashes into Publix in Delray Beach

A Publix on Jog Road is boarded up after a car crashed into the Delray Beach grocery store.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Two people were killed Thursday after a car crashed into a Publix in Delray Beach.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Sarah Agosta, 80, was driving a Kia Soul in the parking lot of the Publix on Jog Road when she somehow lost control of the car and crashed into the grocery store.

Eric Small, 71, was leaving the store at the time when he was struck by the car.

Agosta and Small were taken to Delray Medical Center, where they died.

Investigators didn't say what caused Agosta to crash, but a source at the scene told WPEC that she had a heart attack.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.