2 killed in small plane crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A small plane crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, killing the two people on board, authorities said.

The twin-engine Cessna crashed just before 11 a.m. at John Prince Park just south of Palm Beach State College. Records show that the plane was registered to a company in Wilmington, Delaware.

A witness, Charles Gilbert, shot a cellphone video after the crash that shows the wreckage of the plane on fire.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department is on the scene investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board also plan to investigate the crash.

This is breaking news story. It will be updated.

Courtesy of Charles Gilbert Courtesy of Charles Gilbert

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.