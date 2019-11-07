5 children taken to hospital after school bus crash on US Highway 27

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 27 in western Palm Beach County.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27 near Ritta Village Road, just south of Lake Okeechobee near the Hendry County line.

Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue said a tractor-trailer and pickup truck were also involved.

All five children who were on the bus at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital.

A man was also airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Sky 10 is flying to the crash.

