5-year-old boy missing, last seen in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Delray Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Caiden Williamson was last seen Sunday in the area of the 3000 block of Angler Drive in Delray Beach.

Authorities said Williamson may be with 34-year-old Hilda Louis traveling in a 2009, green Chrysler Sebring with Tennessee license plates R8355L.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.