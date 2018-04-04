66-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint outside Boynton Beach Mall

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 66-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Boynton Beach Mall, authorities said.

Police said the victim was sitting in his silver 2016 Toyota Camry outside the Macy's store about 9:40 p.m. when two males, who appeared to be teenagers, opened the driver’s side door and pointed a gun at him.

Police said the thieves ordered the victim to get out of the car and then one of them drove out of the parking lot onto Congress Avenue.

Officers spotted the car in the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard at the Interstate 95 overpass.

Police said the carjackers got out of the car and jumped the guardrail, running down the embankment and across the railroad tracks.

Police officers, K-9 units and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office helicopter searched for the pair, but could not find them.

Authorities described the carjackers as black males, about 16 to 18 years old. One of the thieves had medium length dreadlocks, police said.

The Camry has since been returned to the victim, who was not injured.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Detective Nicole Loshelder at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted via the MyPD app and at www.bbpd.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.



