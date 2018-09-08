Doorbell camera warns family of armed man approaching home

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after he was caught on camera ringing his neighbors' doorbell wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a semi-automatic rifle.

Kevin Flaherty, 48, faces three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the arrest report, the doorbell camera's motion detector alerted the female homeowner that someone was approaching the front door just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Fox Hunt Trail. When the woman saw the man was armed, she ran to a bathroom to hide along with her 17-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

At one point, Flaherty covered up the doorbell camera with his hand, the report said.

The woman's husband, away on business in California, called 911 after his wife's phone lost power.

According to the report, the family has been staying at a hotel because they feel unsafe in their home.

On Sunday, police said Flaherty had threatened his wife and daughter with a gun. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were called to Flaherty's home, but no arrest was made.

The daughter stayed at the neighbors' home for a few days after the incident, the report said. The homeowner's son said Flaherty came to their house to kill them because they let the daughter stay at their house, the report said.

Local TV station WBPF reported that a judge denied Flaherty bond and ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.

Kevin Flaherty threatened his neighbors with a rifle, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.