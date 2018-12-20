Authorities investigate suspicious package received at Boca Raton Synagogue

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious package that was delivered Thursday to a synagogue in Boca Raton.

Authorities confirmed the package arrived at the Boca Raton Synagogue at 7900 North Montoya Circle.

PBSO spokeswoman Therese Barbera said the agency’s bomb and arson unit will inspect the package to determine whether it is a threat.

Sky 10 was above the synagogue at 1:45 p.m. as a U.S. Postal Service truck was blocked off by police tape.

No other details were immediately released.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.