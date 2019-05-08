Baby found in dumpster at apartment complex near Boca Raton

A newborn girl was found in this dumpster at the Alister Boca Raton apartments.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning at an apartment complex west of Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said two people walking in the Alister Boca Raton apartments, formerly known as the Boca Entrada apartments, heard a baby crying and found the child in a dumpster just after 9 a.m.

Barbera said the baby girl was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to survive.

Detectives are investigating.

"We are in the very preliminary stages of this investigation," Barbera said.

