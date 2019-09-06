Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sends ship on humanitarian mission

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Deerfield Beach-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sent a ship on a humanitarian mission to Freeport on Thursday.

The Grand Celebration departed from the Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach to Freeport in Grand Bahama Island. Workers loaded the ship with food, water and supplies. It was also providing free transportation to stranded Bahamians, first responders and volunteers.

The Grand Celebration will also be helping Bahamians who have proper documentation to evacuate to the United States. The ship is scheduled to return to the Port of Palm Beach on Friday.

The cruise line was accepting donations at the company's warehouse at 301 Broadway Ave., Bay #7, in Riviera Beach.

