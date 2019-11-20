Bank robber wearing 'Make America Great Again' shirt says teller gave him too much money

Sandy Hawkins, 73, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo branch near Boca Raton, telling the bank teller that he gave him too much money.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A 73-year-old man wearing a "Make America Great Again" shirt told a bank teller he was robbing that he gave him too much money, deputies said.

Sandy Hawkins was arrested Tuesday on a robbery charge.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Hawkins entered a Wells Fargo branch on Sandalfoot Plaza Drive near Boca Raton shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, approached a teller and requested $1,100.

"This is a robbery," Hawkins told the teller. "I have a weapon."

Hawkins, who was wearing a T-shirt with the words "Trump" and "Make America Great Again" -- the campaign slogan used by President Donald Trump -- on the front, put his hand in his waistband, implying he had a gun, the affidavit said.

The teller began counting aloud as he laid out each $100 bill, counting $2,000.

"Hawkins told him it was too much and again demanded $1,100," the affidavit said.

After the teller slid $1,100 under the window, Hawkins took the money and walked out, deputies said.

A manager at a nearby bar later identified the robber from surveillance photographs as Hawkins.

When deputies went to his home, Hawkins was sitting outside on an electrical box and provided a full confession.

"I will make this easy," Hawkins told detectives during an interview.

Detectives said Hawkins removed a tattered bank deposit slip from his pocket with a handwritten note that read, "Give me $1,100. Now, No Alarms, Hope to get caught."

Hawkins was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail, where he was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.